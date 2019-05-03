Morto Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca Star Wars

Peter Mayhew, l'attore che interpretava il peloso co-pilota Chewbacca in diversi film della saga Star Wars, è morto. Lo ha reso noto la sua famiglia con un posto su Twitter. Mayhew, che aveva 74 anni, è deceduto lo scorso martedì.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u