Morto Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca Star Wars

Aveva 74 anni, nella saga interpretava il peloso co-pilota

Redazione ANSA WASHINGTON
Peter Mayhew, l'attore che interpretava il peloso co-pilota Chewbacca in diversi film della saga Star Wars, è morto. Lo ha reso noto la sua famiglia con un posto su Twitter. Mayhew, che aveva 74 anni, è deceduto lo scorso martedì.


   

