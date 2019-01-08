Addio William Sheppard, da Star Trek a Criminal Minds

Edizioni ANSA

      Ha interpretato ben 4 personaggi diversi nella saga di Star Trek, è stato Canton Everett Delaware III in Doctor Who, ha recitato in tantissime serie tv da Criminal Minds a Cold Case ed è stato un grande interprete a teatro. Si è spento a 86 anni l'attore britannico William Morgan Sheppard e a darne la notizia con un commovente messaggio sui social è il figlio, a sua volta noto attore, Mark Sheppard.
          "Mia madre era al suo fianco, sono grato che non abbia dovuto soffrire più. Grazie per i vostri pensieri gentili, amore e preghiere" scrive Sheppard. 

