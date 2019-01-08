Addio William Sheppard, da Star Trek a Criminal Minds

Ha interpretato ben 4 personaggi diversi nella saga di Star Trek, è stato Canton Everett Delaware III in Doctor Who, ha recitato in tantissime serie tv da Criminal Minds a Cold Case ed è stato un grande interprete a teatro. Si è spento a 86 anni l'attore britannico William Morgan Sheppard e a darne la notizia con un commovente messaggio sui social è il figlio, a sua volta noto attore, Mark Sheppard.
"Mia madre era al suo fianco, sono grato che non abbia dovuto soffrire più. Grazie per i vostri pensieri gentili, amore e preghiere" scrive Sheppard.
We went to spend some time with my father today. Though he couldn’t speak, we held hands, he laughed and was so happy to see us. We left and came home. A good day. He was rushed to hospital and passed at 6:30pm, my mother by his side. I am so grateful that he didn’t have to suffer any longer. Thank you for all your kind thoughts, love and prayers.