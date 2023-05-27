Tightrope walker crosses wire between Milan skyscrapers (3)

(ANSA) - ROME, MAY 27 - An Italian tightrope walker crossed a wire strung between two Milan skyscrapers at a height of about 140 metres on Friday.

The man, Andrea Loreni, performed the stunt in opening up Bam Circus 2023, an international display of circus acts which is this year dedicated to 'wonder'.

Loreni crossed a rope stretching between two iconic Milanese landmarks, the Bosco Verticale (Vertical Wood) designed by Stefano Boeri, and the UniCredit Tower, Italy's tallest building at 231 metres, designed by Pelli Clarke.

Many fans flocked to BAM, Milan's tree library, to applaud Loreni's feat at the start and end of his crossing, watching on big screens.

The performance was set to music by Cesare Picco. (ANSA).

