Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.

Astana Opera Academy’s attendees ready for the big stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees worthily passed the main artistic exam – a stage test, or participation in the Astana Opera’s large-scale production of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. This was confirmed by the unceasing applause to the young performers who won the audience’s hearts on May 23.The curtain rose, and a series of events flashed before the viewers’ eyes: the splendor and poverty of Paris, young people in love, but unbearably unhappy, trying to sort out their lives. One of the best works by the great Italian composer Giacomo Puccini is performed at the capital’s opera house quite often, being an in-demand production, because there is little to compare it to in terms of beauty and depth. This evening, the stage «newbies» – almost graduates of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy – presented this timeless story about creativity, love and happiness. And they did it amazingly well, Kazinform quotes the Astana Opera’s Press Office.
    An artistic company, driven by the maladjustment in life, does not lose hope of solving their problems. One of them, the poet Rodolfo – Oraz Mukhamedyar – a young man inspired by passion and thirsting for success, falls in love with his neighbor Mimi – Nazym Sagintai. She turns out to be terminally ill, and cruel fate does not give them a chance for the future. The main characters managed to convey all the drama of the situation, approaching their parts with great responsibility. The performers’ good vocal skills were clearly heard, and the artists took the upper and lower notes with virtuoso ease. And here one must say «Bravo!» to their teachers – the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Talgat Mussabayev, Zhupar Gabdullina. And the tremendous staging work done with the academicians by Nikolai Kulikov.
    Valeriy Selivanov, the performer of the part of Colline, and Dariga Mussayeva, the coquettish Musetta, who knows her own worth, approached their parts with a truly artistic flair. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev presented Marcello as a kind of generalized portrayal of a bright, straightforward handsome man. Azat Malik – Schaunard, Shyngys Rassylkhan – Alcindoro, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev – Benoît, Nurkanat Tapiyev – Parpignol, as well as Samat Zharylkassynov as the Customs Sergeant and Yeskendir Sadvakassov – Soldier handled their parts perfectly. Their heroes’ personalities turned out to be very lifelike, with all the imperfections characteristic of an ordinary person. The listeners did not get the impression of pretense, on the contrary, undemanding comedy in the first act, unrestrained carnival in the second, and a lyrical, sad finale in the last act distinguished their performances.
    To crown it all, Puccini’s music intensified the universal-scale tragedy. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet, sounded truly seamless and harmonious. It was clear that the orchestra musicians often work with the music of the Italian classic, which is why one could hear the refinement and filigree of the form.
    It is important to note that the International Opera Academy attendees have achieved great heights during the two-year period of study. During this time, they repeatedly participated in prestigious international competitions and always returned home with resounding victories. As a reminder, the International Academy is a project of the Astana Opera, aimed at professional training of international-level vocalists and strengthening the image of the opera house in the international arena. The performance that will sum up the training at the academy will be Gioachino Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri. It will premiere on June 29 and 30 at the Astana Opera as part of the Operaliya International Festival.

