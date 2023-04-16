1,812 people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has seen 50 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.As of April 16, 1,812 people are under treatment for COVID-19 across the country. Among them, 184 inpatients, and 1,628 outpatients.

Two COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, the health ministry said.