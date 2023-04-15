Kazakhstan reports 80 daily cases of COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 80 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.As of April 15, 1,805 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 184 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,621 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, two coronavirus patients are in serious condition.