Kazakhstan records 46 fresh COVID cases over past 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 24 some 1,790 people are treated for coronavirus infection, with 134 patients staying in the hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.Kazakhstan recorded 46 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with 1 death. 5 people developed COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms.

5 patients are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition, while 2 are on life support.