ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 58 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.As of today, 1,836 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 139 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,697 as outpatients.
According to the ministry, eight COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, five in critical condition, and three connected to artificial lung ventilation.
The country has recorded 58 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.
Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 58
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 58 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.As of today, 1,836 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 139 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,697 as outpatients.