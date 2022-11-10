SAMARQAND. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Samarqand for a working visit to attend the Summit of the Organization of Turkic Countries, the Akorda press service reports.Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met the Head of State at the airport.
Photo: t.me/bort_01
Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
