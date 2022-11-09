Edizioni

Mondo

Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.

Kazakhstan pockets 2nd bronze at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Madina Nurshayeva won bronze medal in the women’s 66 kg semifinals at the now-running at the ASBC Asian Women s Men s Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.In the semifinals she lost to the South Korea’s boxer. As a result, she failed to advance to the finals and secured bronze.
    As earlier reported, Nazym Kyzaibai bagged bronze in the women’s 50 kg weight category.
    Photo: sports.kz

Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
Condividi
Contenuto Promozionale

In collaborazione con:

Kazinform

Modifica consenso Cookie