ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler Olzhas Sultan won bronze at the U23 World Wrestling Championships at Pontevedra, Spain, Sports.kz reads.He beat Kyrgyz Nurmukhammet Abdullayev in the men’s 60 kg weight category with a score of 8-0. Notably, in August Kazakhstan bagged three medals at the U20 World Greco-Roman Championship in Sofia. Photo: sports.kz