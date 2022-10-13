Astana’s Lopez finishes 4th at Giro del Veneto

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Miguel Angel Lopez finished today 4th at the Italian one-day race Giro del Veneto.The Colombian leader of the Kazakh team spent an impressive day, becoming one of the most active riders of the race, the Team’s official website reads.

«It was fast and tough day as all day long we were riding full gas, from the start and until the finish with no time to breath. Well, I felt quite good, and I am happy I was there to fight for a good result. In the decisive moment I got a good help from Javier Romo, who made a powerful move and strong selection in the peloton, I was able to follow it and to join a small group of the strongest riders. Later, on the climb I tried to do something and finally we went away in five. With no climbs remained in the end I hadn’t many options for the final, so I played all my cards and finished fourth. Today I remained with a «wood» medal, however I am pretty happy with the way I spent this day», – said Miguel Angel Lopez.

The 85th edition of the race started in Padova and finished in Vicenza after 160 km of racing on the hilly route of Veneto. Five riders made the decisive attack to play the race victory on the streets of Vicenza. The Italian Matteo Trentin won the race, while Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez finished fourth.

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com