Kazakhstani Skatov wins his first-ever Challenger title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov won his first-ever Challenger title in Parma, Italy, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.Skatov, placed 209th in the world, crashed Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik in the men’s singles final at the 2022 Parma Challenger with a score of 7:5, 6:7 (2:7), 6:4. The match lasted for 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Thus Skatov earns 125 ranking points and prize money of EUR 18,290. It will help him beat his own record skyrocketing to 152nd place in the updated edition of the ATP Rankings to be released on Monday, October 10.

Photo: ktf.kz