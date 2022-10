ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is continuing its Italian campaign with Gran Piemonte, which will be held on October 6th.Rider roster: Yevgeniy Gidich, Gianni Moscon, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Antonio Nibali, Christian Scaroni and two trainees, Igor Chzhan and Gleb Syritsa. Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini. Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com