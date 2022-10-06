Anna Danilina eases into semifinals at Ostrava Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia crashed the Czech duo of Barbora Palicova and Nikola Bartunkova in the doubles quarterfinals at the Ostrava Open, Sports.kz reads.The match lasted for 1 hour and 28 minutes to end with a score of 7:6, 6:3.

Currently the Kazakhstani player ranks 21st in the doubles WTA rankings, while Beatriz Haddad Maia stands 22nd. Photo: ktf.kz