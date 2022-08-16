COVID-19: 789 new cases, 1,453 recoveries reported countrywide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 789 new coronavirus cases have been reported countrywide in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.Of them, 178 are in Nur-Sultan, 79 – in Almaty, 7 – in Shymkent, 80 – in Akmola region, 8 – in Aktobe region, 18 – in Almaty region, 21 – in Zhetysu region, 15 – in Atyrau region, 23 – in East Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Abai region, ⠀18 – in Zhambyl region, 42 – in West Kazakhstan region, 159 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Ulytau region, 29 – in Kostanay region, 7 – in Kyzylorda region, 27 – in Mangistau region, 52 – in Pavlodar region, 2 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Turkistan region. The total tally of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,378,687. Meanwhile, 1,453 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide. Of them, 488 are in Nur-Sultan, 110 – in Almaty, 46 – in Aktobe region, 33 – in Almaty region, 63 – in Zhetysu region, 6 – in Atyrau region, 55 – in East Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Abai region, ⠀22 – in Zhambyl region, 29 – in West Kazakhstan region, 348 – in Karaganda region, 25 – in Ulytau region, 43 – in Kostanay region, 73 – in Kyzylorda region, 56 – in Mangistau region, 33 – in Pavlodar region, and 18 – in Turkistan region. A total of 1,343,031 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the pandemic beginning.