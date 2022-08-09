Kazakhstani Rybakina wins first-round match at Toronto Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina, the first Kazakh Grand Slam singles champion in history, debuted at the Toronto Open, one of the biggest hard-court tournaments of the summer, Sports.kz reads.Rybakina crashed Marie Bouzková from Czech Republic in the women s singles first-round match with a score of 7:5, 6:7, 6:1.

Currently Rybakina ranks No 27 in the updated WTA Singles Rankings. Photo: sports.kz