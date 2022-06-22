Number of COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 32 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 12 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.Of 32, the highest number of fresh infection – 18 – were added in Almaty city. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital with 7 new COVID-19 cases.

The city of Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions detected one COVID-19 case each.

The total COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,306,014 in Kazakhstan since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, 11 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past day.

Of 11, 9 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Almaty city, while Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region recorded 1 COVID-19 recovery each. Nationwide, a total of 1,292,180 people fully beat COVID-19.