COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds 3 new cases, 2 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added five new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.Three COVID-19 cases were reported in Almaty city, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Kostanay region recorded one COVID-19 case each, raising the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,715.

Two people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours – one COVID-19 recovery was registered in Almaty city and one in East Kazakhstan region.

A total of 1,291,962 Kazakhstanis made full recovery from the coronavirus infection since the pandemic began.