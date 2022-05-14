Kazakhstan adds 5 cases of COVID-19 in 24hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, Kazakhstan has added five fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.Almaty city has reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Nur-Sultan city has posed one COVID-19 case over the past day.

Kazakhstan has so far reported a total of 1,305,636 cases of the coronavirus infection.