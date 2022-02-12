7,231 more beat COVID-19 past 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 7,231 people more beat COVID-19 past 24 hours in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.213 people recovered from coronavirus infection in the Kazakh capital, 1,044 in Almaty, 64 in Shymkent, 877 in Akmola region, 242 in Aktobe region, 247 in Almaty region, 18 in Atyrau region, 464 in East Kazakhstan, 62 in Zhambyl region, 321 in West Kazakhstan, 2,596 in Karaganda region, 303 in Kostanay region, 51 in Kyzylorda region, 144 in Mangistau region, 517 in Pavlodar region, 65 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region. As a result 1,212,902, beat COVID-19 virus.