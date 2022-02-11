Kazakhstan sees a drop in COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan has reported 2,498 cases of the coronavirus infection, 831 down from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.Almaty city again registered the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 530. 247 COVID-19 cases, the second highest number, was added in Karaganda region. North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions detected 222 and 220 COVID-19 cases in one day, respectively. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, documented 217 fresh daily infectious, with 210 new cases in Akmola region, 205 in Kostanay region, 176 in Almaty region, 129 in East Kazakhstan region, 107 in West Kazakhstan region, 66 in Aktobe region, 64 in Zhambyl region, 36 in Atyrau region, 28 in Shymkent city, 20 in Mangistau region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, and 9 in Turkestan region. The total caseload of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,285,669 since the start of the global pandemic.