How many Kazakhstanis get vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.According to the ministry, as of 11 February, 9,279,559 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,855,051 people. The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 2,498 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,285,669 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,205,671 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.