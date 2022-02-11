Almost 8,000 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,866 people made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 1,205,671 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.2,911 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region alone. Almaty city is second with 1,052 COVID-19 recoveries. Ranked third is Akmola region with 901 patients who beat COVID-19.

472 COVID-19 patients recovered in Pavlodar region, 467 in East Kazakhstan, 425 in Kostanay region, 333 in Almaty region, 332 in West Kazakhstan region, 262 in Atyrau region, 242 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 148 in Aktobe region, 101 in Turkestan region, 97 in North Kazakhstan region, 56 in Zhambyl region, 37 in Shymkent city, 28 in Kyzylorda region, and 2 in Mangistau region.