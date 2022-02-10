COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan top 3,300

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 3,329 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,283,171 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.Almaty city registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 938. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 310 fresh daily infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the third highest rate with 305 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region reported 285 people tested positive for COVID-19, with 250 new cases in Kostanay region, 250 in Akmola region, 236 in North Kazakhstan region, 221 in Almaty region, 157 in East Kazakhstan region, 126 in West Kazakhstan region, 65 in Zhambyl region, 60 in Aktobe region, 37 in Shymkent city, 32 in Atyrau region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Mangistau region, and 10 in Turkestan region.