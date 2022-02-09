Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered a total of 3,231 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, pushing the total caseload to 1,279,842 since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Almaty city again – 964. Karaganda region added the second highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 371. Ranked third is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 359 fresh daily infections. 237 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 217 – in North Kazakhstan region, 212 – in Kostanay region, 202 – in Almaty region, 177 – in Akmola region, 143 – in West Kazakhstan region, 139 – in East Kazakhstan region, 47 – in Aktobe region, 46 – in Atyrau region, 42 – in Zhambyl region, 30 – in Shymkent city, 17 – in Turkestan region, 16 – in Kyzylorda region, and 12 – in Mangistau region.