COVID-19: Two more regions leave ‘red’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two more regions of Kazakhstan have left the high-risk ‘red’ zone as of 9 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection Almaty, Aktobe, and Atyrau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country. Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan documented 3,231 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,279,842 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,188,471 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.