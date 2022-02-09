COVID-19 recoveries exceed 11,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day 11,696 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.2,830 residents of Karaganda region fully recovered from COVID-19. Almaty city had the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 1,961. Aktobe and Kostanay region documented 1,408 and 1,270 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively. 976 people beat COVID-19 in Akmola region, 917 – in Pavlodar region, 444 – in East Kazakhstan region, 401 – in Atyrau region, 272 – in Mangistau region, 262 – in Nur-Sultan city, 247 – in Almaty region, 196 – in West Kazakhstan region, 133 – in Shymkent city, 131 – in Turkestan region, 109 – in Zhambyl region, 82 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 57 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, 1,188,471 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.