Nearly 10,000 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan reported a total of 9,867 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.Karaganda region documented the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 2,754. Ranked second is Almaty city where 1,952 people beat COVID-19. Akmola region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 998. 874 people beat COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 615 – in North Kazakhstan region, 437 – in Kostanay region, 421 – in Atyrau region, 400 – in East Kazakhstan region, 374 – in Nur-Sultan city, 352 – in Almaty region, 288 – in Mangistau region, 143 – in West Kazakhstan region, 111 – in Turkestan region, 106 – in Kyzylorda region, 36 – in Zhambyl region, and 6 – in Shymkent city.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan stands at 1,176,775 since the onset of the pandemic.