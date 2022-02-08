Japanese investors welcome the measures taken to strengthen the investment climate in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of participation in the Kazakhstan National Week at the CAVEX II virtual exhibition, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Japan Association for Trade with Russia and the Newly Independent States (ROTOBO), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sabr Yesimbekov emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral Kazakh-Japanese economic relations in new sectors of economy, expressing readiness to assist Kazakh and Japanese companies in enhancing cooperation.In the opening statement, the Ambassador shared details about measures to strengthen the investment climate and maintain all the obligations and guarantees for investors taken by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports. In turn, the Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Japanese Business Council – Deputy Chairman of the Marubeni Corporation Ichiro Takahara confirmed that Kazakhstan is the largest trading partner of Japan in Central Asia, and Japanese businesses have a clear understanding that all obligations and guarantees of the Government to investors will be preserved, and measures to improve Kazakhstan’s business climate will be continued.

The National Week consisted of presentations by the Astana International Financial Center about new opportunities, by Kazakh Invest about measures to strengthen the investment climate, by the Information Accounting Center of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the privatization participation mechanisms, by the Astana Hub about the results of the startup ecosystem development, by the SK-Pharmacy on the opportunities for medicinal manufacturing localization, and by the Tau-Ken Samruk regarding the investment projects in the mining sector.

From the Japanese side, companies like Interactive Corporation (trade), Tairiku Trading (trade), Fujimi Trading Company (trade), HIS CO. (tourism), Tairiku Travel (tourism), Gransol Inc (industrial consulting), Menicon Co. (medical equipment), PJL Inc. (health care), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (equipment), Dainichi Hanso Co. (equipment), Marubeni Techno-Systems Corporation (equipment), RICOH (equipment) participate in the exhibition that will be active until March 4, 2022.

Local companies in Kazakhstan are invited to participate in online negotiations with Japanese exhibitors, where the organizers will provide simultaneous translation.

To participate, follow the link: https://www.cavex2.rotobo.or.jp/en/ For questions, contact: e.syzdykov@mfa.kz