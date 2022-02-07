Over 9.2 Kazakhstanis get vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 7 February, 9,242,765 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,811,370 people. The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

The ministry also revealed that 569,577 teenagers, 27,350 pregnant women, and 88,159 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 309,440 teenagers, 17,414 pregnant women and 52,041 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.