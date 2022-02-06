Number of COVID-19 recoveries tops 13,000 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 13,874 people have made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was posted in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, – 4,551. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 2,971 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Almaty city has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 1,486.

Almaty, Kostanay and Atyrau regions documented 1,006, 752 and 654 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively. 616 patients made full recoveries in Pavlodar region, 546 – in North Kazakhstan region, 400 – in East Kazakhstan region, 275 – in Almaty region, 185 – in Mangistau region, 138 – in Turkestan region, 122 – in Kyzylorda region, 80 – in Zhambyl region, 64 – in Shymkent city, and 28 – in West Kazakhstan region.

Nationwide, 1,156,981 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.