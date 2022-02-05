COVID-19: New cases in Kazakhstan exceed 5,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 5,721 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 927 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.Almaty city registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 1,182. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 684 fresh daily infections. Karaganda region has the third highest rate with 623 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar and Kostanay regions documented 590 and 549 new COVID-19 cases, respectively. 468 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 382 – in Almaty region, 316- in North Kazakhstan region, 233 – in East Kazakhstan region, 231 – in West Kazakhstan region, 149 – in Aktobe region, 89 – in Zhambyl region, 81 – in Atyrau region, 56 – in Shymkent city, 40 – in Kyzylorda region, 31 – in Mangistau region, and 17 – in Turkestan region.

Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan logged 1,266,128 COVID-19 cases.