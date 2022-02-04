Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 6,648 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 6,648 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Almaty city has seen the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,602. Nur-Sultan city and Pavlodar region are second and third in terms of the biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections – 749 and 679, respectively.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karaganda region – 611, Kostanay region – 545, Akmola region – 507, Almaty region – 413, North Kazakhstan region – 351, West Kazakhstan region – 296, East Kazakhstan region – 285, Aktobe region – 237, and Atyrau region – 124. Zhambyl region has reported 93 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Shymkent city – 56, Mangistau region – 47, Kyzylorda region – 38, and Turkestan region – 15. The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,260,407.