Kazakhstan adds 7,656 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 7,656 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020kz.Almaty city has seen the highest four-digit number of COVID-19 cases – 1,549 Karaganda region is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases – 1,201. Nur-Sultan city has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 907.

Pavlodar region has reported 758 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region – 607, Kostanay region – 503, North Kazakhstan region – 369, Almaty region – 358, West Kazakhstan region – 351, east Kazakhstan region – 310, Aktobe region – 247, Atyrau region – 149, and Zhambyl region – 123. 75 more infections have been logged in Shymkent city, 67 in Mangistau region, 48 in Kyzylorda region, and 34 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 1,253,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19.