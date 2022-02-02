Edizioni

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 12,783

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12,783 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 2,648. Almaty city has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 2,621. 1,920 more have defeated the virus in Karaganda region.
    Pavlodar region has seen 1,260 people defeat the virus in the past 24 hours. Aktobe region has reported 714 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region – 356, Atyrau region – 562, North Kazakhstan region – 546, Akmola region – 420, East Kazakhstan region – 346, Kyzylorda region – 281, Almaty region – 278, Mangistau region – 192, West Kazakhstan region – 134, and Turkestan region – 113. 76 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Zhambyl region and 16 in Shymkent city.
    Since the start of the pandemic 1,098,462 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.

