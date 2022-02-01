Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 15,816

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 15,816 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 6,669. Almaty city is second with 2,922 daily recovered cases. Karaganda region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,740.

Over the past day, 696 more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Atyrau region, 675 in Pavlodar region, 513 in North Kazakhstan region, 451 in Almaty region, 378 in Akmola region, 375 in Kyzylorda region, 310 in East Kazakhstan region, 297 in Kostanay region, 233 in Turkestan region, 165 in West Kazakhstan region, 155 in Mangistau region, and 119 in Aktobe region. Zhambyl region has seen 60 more COVID-19 recovered cases, and Shymkent city – 58.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,085,679 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.