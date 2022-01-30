Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 caseload up by 9,475

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 caseload has risen by 9,475 over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 1,979. Nur-Sultan city follows with 1,441 daily infections. The third biggest number of new infections has been registered in Karaganda region – 1,298.

Out of the total number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 900 have been logged in Pavlodar region, 802 in Akmola region, 611 in Kostanay region, 503 in West Kazakhstan region, 387 in North Kazakhstan region, 332 in Almaty region, 268 in Aktobe region, 202 in Zhambyl region, 198 in East Kazakhstan region, 196 in Atyrau region, 126 in Shymkent city, and 101 in Mangistau region. 70 more infections have been recorded in Kyzylorda region and 61 in Turkestan region. The country has so far reported 1,225,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19.