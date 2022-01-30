Kazakhstan adds 12,611 daily COVID-19 recovered cases, total at 1,057,783

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12,611 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 8,823. Karaganda region has logged the second highest number of daily recoveries – 957. Atyrau region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 521.

499 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 352 in Kyzylorda region, 316 in East Kazakhstan region, 347 in Akmola region, 264 in North Kazakhstan region, 207 in Mangistau region, and 146 in Turkestan region. Kostanay region has reported 97 COVID-19 recovered cases, and West Kazakhstan region – 82.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,057,783.