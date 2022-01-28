12,558 more COVID-19 cases, total at 1,204,769

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan confirmed 12,558 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.2,124 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 2,307 in Almaty, 154 in Shymkent, 901 in Akmola region, 479 in Aktobe region, 455 in Almaty region, 354 in Atyrau region, 451 in East Kazakhstan, 230 in Zhambyl region, 513 in West Kazakhstan, 2,043 in Karaganda region, 583 in Kostanay region, 124 in Kyzylorda region, 154 in Mangistau region, 1,140 in Pavlodar region, 453 in North Kazakhstan, 93 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 1,204,769.