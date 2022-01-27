Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 13,652 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 13,652 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 2,852. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections – 2,491 and 2,209, respectively.

1,153 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 have been seen in Pavlodar region. Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola region – 907, East Kazakhstan region – 549, Aktobe region – 513, Kostanay region – 490, Almaty region – 454, West Kazakhstan region – 451, Atyrau region – 414, North Kazakhstan region – 407, Zhambyl region – 242, Shymkent city – 168, Kyzylorda region – 134, and Mangistau region – 128. Turkestan region has reported 90 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,192,211.