COVID-19 recoveries up by 11,305 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11,305 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 6,205. Almaty city has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 1,635. Coming in third is Karaganda region - 830.

403 daily recovered cases have been registered in Almaty region, 391 in Kyzylorda region, 289 in Pavlodar region, 259 in East Kazakhstan region, 223 in Aktobe region, 194 in North Kazakhstan region, 179 in Atyrau region, 164 in Kostanay region, 138 in Akmola region, 136 in Mangistau region, and 102 in Turkestan region. West Kazakhstan region has recorded 93 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Shymkent city – 64.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,021,215.