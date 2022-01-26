Kazakhstan logs 11,862 more COVID cases, total at 1,178,559

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan confirmed 11,862 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.2,352 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 2,126 in Almaty, 157 in Shymkent, 976 in Akmola region, 467 in Aktobe region, 265 in Almaty region, 477 in Atyrau region, 354 in East Kazakhstan, 194 in Zhambyl region, 420 in West Kazakhstan, 2,058 in Karaganda region, 348 in Kostanay region, 134 in Kyzylorda region, 173 in Mangistau region, 910 in Pavlodar region, 318 in North Kazakhstan, 133 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 1,1178,559.