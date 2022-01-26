9,360 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9,360 people more beat COVID-19 last day in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.2,254 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 1,967 in Almaty, 112 in Shymkent, 48 in Akmola region, 307 in Almaty region, 42 in Atyrau region, 225 in East Kazakhstan, 73 in Zhambyl region, 121 in West Kazakhstan, 884 in Karaganda region, 98 in Kostanay region, 196 in Kyzylorda region, 54 in Mangistau region, 690 in Pavlodar region, 248 in North Kazakhstan, 41 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 1,009,910.