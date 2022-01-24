Turkestan region, the only one to remain in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, January 24.Turkestan region is the only to stay in the ‘yellow zone’, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reports.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 11,340 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.