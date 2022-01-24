COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan exceeds 1.1 mln cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 11,340 Kazakhstan confirmed new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.2,512 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 1,953 in Almaty, 180 in Shymkent, 1,015 in Akmola region, 317 in Aktobe region, 354 in Almaty region, 486 in Atyrau region, 290 in East Kazakhstan, 202 in Zhambyl region, 372 in West Kazakhstan, 1,866 in Karaganda region, 265 in Kostanay region, 124 in Kyzylorda region, 134 in Mangistau region, 980 in Pavlodar region, 178 in North Kazakhstan, 112 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 1,157,681.