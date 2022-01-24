5,532 more Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5,532 people more beat COVID-19 last day in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.1,424 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 2,406 in Almaty, 37 in Shymkent, 36 in Akmola region, 490 in Almaty region, 100 in Atyrau region, 178 in East Kazakhstan, 59 in Zhambyl region, 7 in West Kazakhstan, 540 in Karaganda region, 24 in Kostanay region, 20 in Kyzylorda region, 37 in Mangistau region, 82 in Pavlodar region, 59 in North Kazakhstan, 33 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 993,940.