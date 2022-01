MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia keep up their successful women’s doubles performance at the 2022 Australian Open, Sports.kz reads.In the 3rd round the due defeated Aliona Bolshova and Ulrikke Eikeri with a score of 3:6, 6:4, 7:6 (5). Next Danilina and Maia will play vs Rebecca Peterson and Anastasia Potapova.