Kazakhstan confirms 14,012 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan confirmed 14,012 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.3,460 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 2,516 in Almaty, 315 in Shymkent, 1,006 in Akmola region, 414 in Aktobe region, 483 in Almaty region, 463 in Atyrau region, 593 in East Kazakhstan, 214 in Zhambyl region, 593 in West Kazakhstan, 2,036 in Karaganda region, 244 in Kostanay region, 183 in Kyzylorda region, 189 in Mangistau region, 1,014 in Pavlodar region, 189 in North Kazakhstan, 135 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 1,146,341.