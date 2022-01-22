Kazakhstan calls on all countries of the world to join the TPNW

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the first anniversary of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW, 22 January 2022), the Republic of Kazakhstan, as an active supporter of nuclear disarmament, having experienced the humanitarian and environmental consequences of nuclear tests, calls on all countries of the world to join the TPNW for achieving a world without nuclear weapons.Being the first country in the world to shut down a nuclear test site and abandon the world s fourth arsenal of nuclear weapons on its territory, as well as one of the initiators of establishing Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia, Kazakhstan actively participated in drafting of the TPNW. Today, our country, together with other parties to the Treaty, under the chairmanship of Austria, is preparing for the First Meeting of the States Parties to the TPNW in Vienna. As part of this work, Kazakhstan, together with Kiribati, has prepared a working paper on the positive obligations of the TPNW, which provides measures to rehabilitate the population and the environment exposed to radiation contamination after nuclear tests, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports. The adoption of the TPNW was an important signal demonstrating the readiness of countries to take concrete actions against the nuclear threat. The Treaty was built around the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) regime and in support of it.

Until recently, of the three types of weapons of mass destruction – nuclear, chemical and biological – only the existence of nuclear weapons was not legally prohibited. TPNW is intended to eliminate this legal gap, stimulate the process of nuclear disarmament and become the first step towards the complete liberation of mankind from nuclear weapons.

For reference: today 86 states of the world have signed and 59 have ratified TPNW. Kazakhstan is the first and so far the only state in the CIS that has joined the Treaty.